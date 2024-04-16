Kathryn - A lady who says "yes"

Kathryn is the first person I've invited to be photographed who has replied so enthusiasticly with a "Yes Please"!



In 2017 whilst feeding her newborn baby she found a lump. She was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, had treatment for a year and has now been given her five years clear notification. She says she says YES to everything, she lives for the moment and doesn't want to regret missing out on something she said no to.



She has worked in The Lego Store for two years, before that she had a high powered role with The British Heart Foundation. She changed jobs for a better work life balance. She enjoys her job, this morning she played Lego with children and this afternoon she helped a mad pensioner choose three more legographers!



Kathryn was so enthusiastic about my 365 project, and was most impressed that there's a few of us here making a daily Lego photo. Kathryn does actually have a degree in Photography, which she says sapped away her creativity.



Such a lovely, friendly lady, who was generous with her time.



I'm going to email her the link to this, get her to suggest amendments to my narrative, and I hope she'll recover her phojo and join us here on 365