Branch Line

Fran challenged me to make use of leading lines and to include the Legographers as he is an admirer of their work.



Pete insisted on coming into the bluebell woods, zooming up and down branches, through puddles and along tracks. Queenie did her best him in shot, but he just whizzed right on past her.



Pocketful of joy today - four swallows flew over us. I think summer is coming?!







