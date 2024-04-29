Sign up
Previous
Photo 2914
Branch Line
Fran challenged me to make use of leading lines and to include the Legographers as he is an admirer of their work.
Pete insisted on coming into the bluebell woods, zooming up and down branches, through puddles and along tracks. Queenie did her best him in shot, but he just whizzed right on past her.
Pocketful of joy today - four swallows flew over us. I think summer is coming?!
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4935
photos
218
followers
102
following
798% complete
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
1734
2911
1735
2912
1736
2913
1737
2914
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
29th April 2024 9:45am
legographer
,
getpushedjackier
,
jrlego
,
30-shots2024
,
get-pushed-613
JackieR
ace
@franbalsera
Here you go Fran, I hope that this gives an impression of leading llines up past Queenie and into the trees??
April 29th, 2024
