Getting the Cherry Blossom

Norman was the only one able to balance in the tree to get what was left of the blossom. The rest of the gang stayed safely on the grass, photographing the fallen petals.



Pocketful of joy today - a lovely magical mystery tour through the countryside following public footpath signs, asking directions and keeping a house landmark to my right. (3.25 miles in 1.25 hours - that's pretty good for me over muddy terrain!)