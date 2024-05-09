Previous
View from the Table by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2924

View from the Table

Lots of dandelions in that green patch
9th May 2024 9th May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
801% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a beautiful bauble.
May 9th, 2024  
FBailey ace
What a pleasant view
May 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 9th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks like it was a beautifully sunny day for you for this photo. Is that the bauble you made?
May 9th, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise