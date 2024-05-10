Previous
Door Stop by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2925

Door Stop

10th May 2024 10th May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
801% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
great half-half - love the colours and contrast
May 10th, 2024  
moni kozi
hahaaa! I've never seen yarn as door stop. i did use a large mathematics encyclopedia as a door stop... and my son was annoyed at me :D
May 10th, 2024  
Marloes ace
Love this sneeky comp ;) fav
May 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cheeky doorstop.
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise