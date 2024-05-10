Sign up
Photo 2925
Door Stop
10th May 2024
10th May 24
4
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4954
photos
217
followers
101
following
801% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
10th May 2024 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Annie D
ace
great half-half - love the colours and contrast
May 10th, 2024
moni kozi
hahaaa! I've never seen yarn as door stop. i did use a large mathematics encyclopedia as a door stop... and my son was annoyed at me :D
May 10th, 2024
Marloes
ace
Love this sneeky comp ;) fav
May 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheeky doorstop.
May 10th, 2024
