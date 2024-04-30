Previous
So Long, Farewell, etc, etc,etc. by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2915

So Long, Farewell, etc, etc,etc.

Time to put them back in their box.

I have had such great fun anthropromorphising my Legographer Camera Club, and having you all join in with my fun made it all the more enjoyable.

Thank you from me and Jay-Kay, Lia-Mia, Norman, Olivia, Pete, Queenie, Ricardo and Stu.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awww bye bye
April 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Bye guys, it’s been a ball
April 30th, 2024  
Anne ace
Aww, the fun is over??
April 30th, 2024  
narayani ace
I’m a bit slow off the mark! I’ve enjoyed the adventures of your gang.
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise