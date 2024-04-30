Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2915
So Long, Farewell, etc, etc,etc.
Time to put them back in their box.
I have had such great fun anthropromorphising my Legographer Camera Club, and having you all join in with my fun made it all the more enjoyable.
Thank you from me and Jay-Kay, Lia-Mia, Norman, Olivia, Pete, Queenie, Ricardo and Stu.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4936
photos
219
followers
102
following
798% complete
View this month »
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
Latest from all albums
2911
1735
2912
1736
2913
1737
2914
2915
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legographer
,
jrlego
,
30-shots2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awww bye bye
April 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Bye guys, it’s been a ball
April 30th, 2024
Anne
ace
Aww, the fun is over??
April 30th, 2024
narayani
ace
I’m a bit slow off the mark! I’ve enjoyed the adventures of your gang.
April 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close