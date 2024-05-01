Sign up
Photo 1739
A Senticous Frame
Senticous means prickly and thorny and I think this has a thorny, prickly look about it and it was certainly a barrier to the bluebells
1st May 2024
1st May 24
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
pigword
,
senticous
Anne
ace
Love the way you have used that natural frame Jackie, great texture and sets the bluebells off so well
May 1st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
It does look unwelcoming. I need to get out to my bluebell woods too to see what is happening.
May 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful. The branches do look like giant thorns.
May 1st, 2024
Sally Ings
ace
What an interesting looking tree. The blue bells are also gorgeous.
May 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, love the textures and pretty flowers.
May 1st, 2024
