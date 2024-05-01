Previous
A Senticous Frame by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1739

A Senticous Frame

Senticous means prickly and thorny and I think this has a thorny, prickly look about it and it was certainly a barrier to the bluebells
1st May 2024 1st May 24

JackieR

Anne ace
Love the way you have used that natural frame Jackie, great texture and sets the bluebells off so well
May 1st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
It does look unwelcoming. I need to get out to my bluebell woods too to see what is happening.
May 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. The branches do look like giant thorns.
May 1st, 2024  
Sally Ings ace
What an interesting looking tree. The blue bells are also gorgeous.
May 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, love the textures and pretty flowers.
May 1st, 2024  
