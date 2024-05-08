Previous
Sentinel Sitting on the War Memorial by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sentinel Sitting on the War Memorial

Disapointing sunset but a delicious supper cooked in TV and eaten on the beach!
JackieR

ace
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like a witches hat.
May 8th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys more like the Sorting Hat from Harry Potter!!
May 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a beautiful sight though - beautifully shown.
May 8th, 2024  
katy ace
Fascinating silhouette whatever his activity actually is!
May 8th, 2024  
