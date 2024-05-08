Sign up
Previous
Photo 1743
Sentinel Sitting on the War Memorial
Disapointing sunset but a delicious supper cooked in TV and eaten on the beach!
8th May 2024
8th May 24
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like a witches hat.
May 8th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
more like the Sorting Hat from Harry Potter!!
May 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a beautiful sight though - beautifully shown.
May 8th, 2024
katy
ace
Fascinating silhouette whatever his activity actually is!
May 8th, 2024
