Photo 1742
Fallow Deer
The dominant males were hogging the shade where they could
7th May 2024
7th May 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
7th May 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful and peaceful scene.
May 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and capture.
May 7th, 2024
Anne
ace
Always a thrill to get a good shot of deer. This is lovely
May 7th, 2024
