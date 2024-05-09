Previous
Iris by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1744

Iris

I love the way the bud looks as if it is shrouded in a linen bandage
9th May 2024 9th May 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
moni kozi
This bud looks so different from the ones I see in my garden. They don't have the linen shroud. You captured a terrific closeup
May 9th, 2024  
katy ace
Wonderful color and clarity to this one Jackie
May 9th, 2024  
