Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1744
Iris
I love the way the bud looks as if it is shrouded in a linen bandage
9th May 2024
9th May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4953
photos
217
followers
101
following
477% complete
View this month »
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
Latest from all albums
2921
2922
1742
2923
1743
1744
217
2924
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th May 2024 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
moni kozi
This bud looks so different from the ones I see in my garden. They don't have the linen shroud. You captured a terrific closeup
May 9th, 2024
katy
ace
Wonderful color and clarity to this one Jackie
May 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close