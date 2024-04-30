A Month of Legography

I learnt a lot this month. At first focusing was a problem, then I found a function on my 'phone to selectively focus! I primarily used my phone, but the TZ80 and DSLR were also used.
Most days I didn't have a plan for the Lego-peeps, and if I did have an idea they tended to foil it by falling off, over or in!
They've taken part in a few of the challenges, and were actually short listed in one.
Posing Lego people is not that easy, I kept trying to channel my inner Chris Johnson and found I don't have the creativity and patience he had with CJ! BUT, it was fun, I made a few strangers laugh at my antics.