A Month of Legography by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1738

A Month of Legography

I learnt a lot this month. At first focusing was a problem, then I found a function on my 'phone to selectively focus! I primarily used my phone, but the TZ80 and DSLR were also used.
Most days I didn't have a plan for the Lego-peeps, and if I did have an idea they tended to foil it by falling off, over or in!
They've taken part in a few of the challenges, and were actually short listed in one.
Posing Lego people is not that easy, I kept trying to channel my inner Chris Johnson and found I don't have the creativity and patience he had with CJ! BUT, it was fun, I made a few strangers laugh at my antics.

30th April 2024

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
476% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a fun calendar! I've enjoyed following the Legographers and their antics.
April 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great calendar to showcase your fun month.
April 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cute month
April 30th, 2024  
