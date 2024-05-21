Previous
Consistancy is the Key to Success by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2936

Consistancy is the Key to Success

It was the final camera club session and I went along to cheer on a friend who was collecting a trophy 🏆

I was certainly not expecting to receive four certificates and silver medals for some of my entries. I am not that consistent, getting last place in judging happened more than once!

It was extra lovely to cheer on Sue when she was up there receiving her medals x

Joan Robillard ace
Congrats! I am also not consistent but even we can take some amazing photos.
May 21st, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Congratulations!
May 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a haul. Well done & extra special seeing you do so well in our first year
May 21st, 2024  
Wendy ace
congratulations! That is awesome.
May 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Well done, both you and Sue did well didn't you
May 21st, 2024  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 congratulations
May 21st, 2024  
katy ace
The perfect half-and-half for this photo club! Congratulations to both of you
May 21st, 2024  
