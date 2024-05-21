Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2936
Consistancy is the Key to Success
It was the final camera club session and I went along to cheer on a friend who was collecting a trophy 🏆
I was certainly not expecting to receive four certificates and silver medals for some of my entries. I am not that consistent, getting last place in judging happened more than once!
It was extra lovely to cheer on Sue when she was up there receiving her medals x
21st May 2024
21st May 24
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4975
photos
216
followers
101
following
804% complete
View this month »
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
Latest from all albums
2931
2932
219
2933
1750
2934
2935
2936
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
21st May 2024 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Congrats! I am also not consistent but even we can take some amazing photos.
May 21st, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Congratulations!
May 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a haul. Well done & extra special seeing you do so well in our first year
May 21st, 2024
Wendy
ace
congratulations! That is awesome.
May 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Well done, both you and Sue did well didn't you
May 21st, 2024
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 congratulations
May 21st, 2024
katy
ace
The perfect half-and-half for this photo club! Congratulations to both of you
May 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close