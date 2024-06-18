Previous
The Cross Photographer by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1771

The Cross Photographer

The market cross in the centre of Chichester is used as a meeting place and is a magnet for photographers.

This is my first attempt at a Vanoost effect, I wonder if it would work better in-camera on a trippy-uppy-thingy-tripod?
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Photo Details

Wendy ace
This is spectacular. Predicting a trendier, than popular and curated. It's worthy. Fav.
June 18th, 2024  
