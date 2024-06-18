Sign up
Previous
Photo 1771
The Cross Photographer
The market cross in the centre of Chichester is used as a meeting place and is a magnet for photographers.
This is my first attempt at a Vanoost effect, I wonder if it would work better in-camera on a trippy-uppy-thingy-tripod?
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5029
photos
214
followers
92
following
485% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
18th June 2024 11:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ac-vanoost
Wendy
ace
This is spectacular. Predicting a trendier, than popular and curated. It's worthy. Fav.
June 18th, 2024
