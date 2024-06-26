Previous
Wet Cyanotypes by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2972

Wet Cyanotypes

Watched a YouTube. Had a go. Need to finesse technique. Chuffed with first attempts though

Flowers from the garden and a peacock feather
PoJT watched goldfinches drinking from the birdbath.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas )
814% complete

RRam ace
This is a fun project did with my kid.... Also tried it with Converting one of my photos to negative and printing on transparency sheet.... it came out ok....
June 26th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Beautiful creations and they make a great photo too!
June 26th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Interesting
June 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving the peacock feather. You have been having a fun playtime.
June 26th, 2024  
