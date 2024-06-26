Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2972
Wet Cyanotypes
Watched a YouTube. Had a go. Need to finesse technique. Chuffed with first attempts though
Flowers from the garden and a peacock feather
PoJT watched goldfinches drinking from the birdbath.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5041
photos
215
followers
93
following
814% complete
View this month »
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
Latest from all albums
1773
2968
2969
1774
1775
2970
2971
2972
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild-2024
RRam
ace
This is a fun project did with my kid.... Also tried it with Converting one of my photos to negative and printing on transparency sheet.... it came out ok....
June 26th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Beautiful creations and they make a great photo too!
June 26th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Interesting
June 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving the peacock feather. You have been having a fun playtime.
June 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close