A Scavenging of Gulls

My get pushed from Kali was to capture a bird in flight, so to the seaside I headed. Sue came with me armed with a couple of slices of bread to throw to the gulls and ravens . When we got to the beach there was a chap armed with three loaves of bread to feed the gulls. Sue took her slices of bread home!!



PoJT - an unplanned visit to Sue with a catch up in her sunny garden to hear all about her holiday with a cuppa and a jam doughnut.