Campsite Pitch by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2973

Campsite Pitch

Drove to New Forest to see friends not seen in ages, we sat and chatted, did a short stroll. I introduced them to The Van and we compared storage and roominess.

They're camping in a vineyard, quite idyllic.

PoJT - pretty uneventful trips there and back to do a catch up in the sunshine
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

JackieR

Photo Details

