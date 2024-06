Southwick

Southwick was central in the planning of D-Day, and if you avoid visiting around June 5-6 you can wander around a quaint little privately owned village, visit a little church that isn't part of the CofE as it too is privately owned by the estate and very importantly go to the fabulous tea room which is part of the village shop/post office.



