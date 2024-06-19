Sign up
Photo 2965
Another Car Park Find
This time on the estate where I volunteer in the second hand bookshop
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
19th June 2024 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild-2024
Wendy
ace
it's a flower fest! fav
June 19th, 2024
katy
ace
How pretty that they have so many flowers.
June 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wow? Sooo beautiful…. Wonderful
June 19th, 2024
