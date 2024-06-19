Previous
Another Car Park Find by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2965

Another Car Park Find

This time on the estate where I volunteer in the second hand bookshop
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
812% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
it's a flower fest! fav
June 19th, 2024  
katy ace
How pretty that they have so many flowers.
June 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow? Sooo beautiful…. Wonderful
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise