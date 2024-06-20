Summer Solstice Sunrise

The nights will start drawing in from today in the northern hemisphere. For the science of the summer solstice and why the soltice, longest day, sunrise is today, and not tomorrow for mystics and druids I refer you to the Greenwich Royal Observatory's website !
Oh my get pushed was to depict something serene- so a trip to my happy place at 04.30 seemd appropriate.(Please ignore exif data, seems camera clock still set to winter time)
Can somebody explain to me how the Just Stop Oil vandals got to Stonehenge? I cannot believe they walked there, wearing their hand made, home-woven flax clothes and sandals (not cotton or cork as they would require a 'plane to fly in). Hypocritical, selfish, radicalised idiots. (Rant over, have a lovely day all! PoJ to follow at the end of the day.....)