Previous
Summer Solstice Sunrise by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2966

Summer Solstice Sunrise

The nights will start drawing in from today in the northern hemisphere. For the science of the summer solstice and why the soltice, longest day, sunrise is today, and not tomorrow for mystics and druids I refer you to the Greenwich Royal Observatory's website !

Oh my get pushed was to depict something serene- so a trip to my happy place at 04.30 seemd appropriate.(Please ignore exif data, seems camera clock still set to winter time)

Can somebody explain to me how the Just Stop Oil vandals got to Stonehenge? I cannot believe they walked there, wearing their hand made, home-woven flax clothes and sandals (not cotton or cork as they would require a 'plane to fly in). Hypocritical, selfish, radicalised idiots. (Rant over, have a lovely day all! PoJ to follow at the end of the day.....)
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
812% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@dkbarnett Here you go Delwyn, your nights are going to start getting shorter I believe?
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise