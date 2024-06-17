Roadside Orchid

Whilst waiting to enter the roundabout yesterday I noticed orchids standing upright amongst the grasses and clovers in the central reservation between two entrances/exits.



Took my life in my hands to cross over to get a photo of one of the early purple orchids flowering. What is sad, is in a few days the council will probably mow this lot away.



Pocketful of joy today - sunny, warm and I hope I successfully put through a 12 exposure film through the Rolleiflex camera. I'll pop the film in to be developed and printed tomorrow.