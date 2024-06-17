Sign up
Previous
Photo 2963
Roadside Orchid
Whilst waiting to enter the roundabout yesterday I noticed orchids standing upright amongst the grasses and clovers in the central reservation between two entrances/exits.
Took my life in my hands to cross over to get a photo of one of the early purple orchids flowering. What is sad, is in a few days the council will probably mow this lot away.
Pocketful of joy today - sunny, warm and I hope I successfully put through a 12 exposure film through the Rolleiflex camera. I'll pop the film in to be developed and printed tomorrow.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
Tags
30dayswild-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I keep seeing these pop up so hopefully they have greater powers than the council.
June 17th, 2024
