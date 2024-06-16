Previous
Opening Bud by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2962

Opening Bud

Same one as earlier in the week . The plant still resembles Medussa

Pocketful of joy today - birthday meetup at a friend's so lovely to catch up with their 'children'.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
811% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

BillyBoy
Very nice.
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise