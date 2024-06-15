Sign up
Previous
Photo 2961
Looking into the Gazebo
In a carpark in town is a small enclosed garden called The Gazebo. I'd hoped to be able to go in, but its gate was securly padlocked. So nice to have my handbag point and shoot TZ back!!!
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
30dayswild-2024
Casablanca
ace
Wonder what is in there.....
June 15th, 2024
