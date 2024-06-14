Sign up
Previous
Photo 2960
Marram Grass
Took a few of these, none turned out as I really wanted!
Pocketful of joy today- my little point and shoot has been returned all nice and qiet and clean.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5021
photos
213
followers
102
following
810% complete
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
1765
2958
1766
51
1767
2959
1768
2960
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
12th June 2024 5:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30dayswild-2024
Merrelyn
ace
Nice.
June 14th, 2024
