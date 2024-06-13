Previous
Marine Microcosm by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2959

Marine Microcosm

Found a dog waterbowl on the beach and there was an entire ecosystem living and swimming in it. All to be replaced on the next high tide.
