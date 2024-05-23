Sign up
Photo 1751
Love in the Mist's Sexy Bits
Took my macro lens out into the garden for half an hour or so to take part in a camera club wide-apperture theme.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
23rd May 2024 1:53pm
Exif
Privacy
Tags
sixws-150
,
abstract-80
,
etsooi-159
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful. One of my favourite flowers.
May 23rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful! I love the pov and color.
May 23rd, 2024
