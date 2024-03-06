Door to the Sea

When I was given my challenge from Andrew to "make a photograph of something that captures the essence of wherever I happen to be or what I am doing on my Cornish holiday' I knew it had to be an image from Tintagel, and my everloving and ever supportive Him also predicted my response.



I wanted to capture the vast sea, the wide sky meeting horizen and a tourist (emit) trap.



My friend is a professional photographer, and this scene is currently his best selling image. He sells it printed on wood, glass or aluminium, usually in A1 size.