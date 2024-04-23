Sign up
Previous
Photo 2908
Jay-Kay Jones
My challenge was to put my legographers into a movie scene. Last time I went to the cinema to see a film was pre-covid so all I could come up with was this classic.
Jay-Kay demanded the role as she's the only one with a satchel!
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
Photo Details
Tags
legographer
,
getpushedjackier
,
jrlego
,
30-pics2024
,
get-pushed-612
JackieR
ace
@northy
Here is my take on a film scene- hope you can identify the film/movie!
I'm hoping to do another on Sunday if my friend, who has the entire cast of Harry Potter in Lego, has written her university essay and can help me out!!
April 23rd, 2024
Peter
ace
Nicely captured Jackie I could only think of the film Greta, but it reminded me of Laura Croft:)
April 23rd, 2024
I'm hoping to do another on Sunday if my friend, who has the entire cast of Harry Potter in Lego, has written her university essay and can help me out!!