Jay-Kay Jones by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2908

Jay-Kay Jones

My challenge was to put my legographers into a movie scene. Last time I went to the cinema to see a film was pre-covid so all I could come up with was this classic.

Jay-Kay demanded the role as she's the only one with a satchel!
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR ace
@northy Here is my take on a film scene- hope you can identify the film/movie!

I'm hoping to do another on Sunday if my friend, who has the entire cast of Harry Potter in Lego, has written her university essay and can help me out!!
April 23rd, 2024  
Peter ace
Nicely captured Jackie I could only think of the film Greta, but it reminded me of Laura Croft:)
April 23rd, 2024  
