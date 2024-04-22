Sign up
Photo 2907
Sound Advice
Olivia has a new mantra to chant.
Pocketfuls of joy today - finished crocheting my first garment AND we did a quiz to see if we could be tour guides in Harry Styles' home town. We got 3/10 - so not qualified!!
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
2
0
Wendy
ace
Life can be hard.
Ending the top two is even harder but it CAN be done ... (speaking from experience)
Good luck - you are appreciated!
April 22nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
BTW - no promises that life gets easier if a person accomplishes this. It just gets better.
April 22nd, 2024
