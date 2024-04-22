Sound Advice

Previous
Olivia has a new mantra to chant.

Pocketfuls of joy today - finished crocheting my first garment AND we did a quiz to see if we could be tour guides in Harry Styles' home town. We got 3/10 - so not qualified!!
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Wendy ace
Life can be hard.
Ending the top two is even harder but it CAN be done ... (speaking from experience)
Good luck - you are appreciated!
April 22nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
BTW - no promises that life gets easier if a person accomplishes this. It just gets better.
April 22nd, 2024  
