Photo 2906
Star Struck
The whole gang visited
Button House
but Ricardo was the one who won the lucky dip lottery to be photographed with his Leghost heroes.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
legographer
jrlego
30-shots2024
John Falconer
Well done Ricardo.
April 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
I am so pleased that Ricardo was able to meet these characters.
April 21st, 2024
Lin
Awesome!
April 21st, 2024
