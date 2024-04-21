Previous
Star Struck by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2906

Star Struck

The whole gang visited Button House but Ricardo was the one who won the lucky dip lottery to be photographed with his Leghost heroes.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
796% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well done Ricardo.
April 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I am so pleased that Ricardo was able to meet these characters.
April 21st, 2024  
Lin ace
Awesome!
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise