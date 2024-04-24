Sign up
Previous
Photo 2909
Proving Pretzels Paparazzi
I attended a baking workshop today,making grissini, bagels and pretzels. The legographers are going to be on the Insta page for the Artisan Bakehouse.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
legographer
,
jrlego
,
30-shots2024
katy
ace
Love this shot of tyem at work! It sounds, and looks like it ws a great day! May I have their autograph since they wilil be famous? perhaps you can share a link
April 24th, 2024
Tia
ace
Awesome! Is that Stu right in the thick of it? Fame awaits them!
April 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
