217 / 365
Ne'er the Twine Shall Meet
Annie challenged me to take part in a current challenge for my get pushed. I popped over to the sh*t list for inspiration!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
getpushedjackier
mundane-string
get-pushed-614
katy
ace
Clever! FAV
May 9th, 2024
