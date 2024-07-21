Sign up
Previous
Photo 2997
A Gentle Drift to the Buoy
Grumpy and Sneezy went afloat today. He's got a cold I didn't really want to get out too early. We did however have a fabulous time on the water supporting youngsters learning sailing skills
PoJT - Video call from daughters and watched the young cousins playing together.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
