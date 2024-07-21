Previous
A Gentle Drift to the Buoy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2997

A Gentle Drift to the Buoy

Grumpy and Sneezy went afloat today. He's got a cold I didn't really want to get out too early. We did however have a fabulous time on the water supporting youngsters learning sailing skills

PoJT - Video call from daughters and watched the young cousins playing together.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
821% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise