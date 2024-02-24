Previous
Incredulity by thedarkroom
Incredulity

OH, I can't believe you're asking me to pose AGAIN!!!! My good sport of a husband! For this week's theme here at The Darkroom - emotion. Image maker for Saturdays - Madeline @granagringa.
thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
@granagringa FAV what a spectacular portrait This is a wonderful model you have helping you Madeline
February 25th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It really does help to have a cooperative model. Nice capture for the theme.
February 25th, 2024  
