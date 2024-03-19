Sign up
Photo 1749
Random Five
A fossicked find, balloon anchoring weight, sea glass tea-light holder, Pinnard's stethoscope and a green Cornish pebble.Perhaps not that random, three were picked up on beaches.
Un-random photographer - Jackie
Theme - five unrelated items
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details
Tags
fossicked finds
jrdr24
darkroom-five
Shutterbug
ace
I like how you brought them together with the ribbon. Nicely done.
March 20th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Thank you Debbie
March 20th, 2024
