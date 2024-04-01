Previous
make your own card by thedarkroom
Photo 1763

make your own card

that's our theme this week - I chose to photograph some cards I've made (and sell at a market stall) from photos I've taken of the koalas here. what would you do with some of your photos to make a card? tag along this week! @koalagardens
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
