Previous
IMG_20240405_211304~2 by thedarkroom
Photo 1767

IMG_20240405_211304~2

Theme:- Making cards.

Card making paraphernalia.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
@la_photographic I love that you showed the tools necessary to make cards instead of a card. Very creative concept.
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise