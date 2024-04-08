Sign up
Photo 1769
textures is the theme
I created this texture and then applied it over one of my spider webs - I just may even play with that in my regular project this week it was fun!
@koalagardens
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
1
1
ace
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1821
photos
94
followers
24
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th April 2024 9:00am
darkroom-texture
katy
ace
@koalagardens
well done! I like the picture you chose to use with it
April 7th, 2024
