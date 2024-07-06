Previous
New Beginnings - Yet Again by thedarkroom
Photo 1858

New Beginnings - Yet Again

Ah yes, another "new beginning" - the theme this week at the Darkroom. Saturday shooter and dieter, Madeline @granagringa.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
What an excellent subject and so well depicted for this prompt Madeline
July 8th, 2024  
