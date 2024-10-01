Sign up
Stuck Up Gull
Birds seen on my walk around the foreshore. Quite dull compared to those seen in Alabama!! Thurs clouds almost certainly due to Hurricane Helene who scuppered our plans for six 365ers to meet up in Atlanta.
Jetlagged photogger - Jackie
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
jrdr24
