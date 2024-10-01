Previous
Stuck Up Gull by thedarkroom
Photo 1938

Stuck Up Gull

Birds seen on my walk around the foreshore. Quite dull compared to those seen in Alabama!! Thurs clouds almost certainly due to Hurricane Helene who scuppered our plans for six 365ers to meet up in Atlanta.

Jetlagged photogger - Jackie
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

