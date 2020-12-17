Sign up
Previous
Next
28 / 365
Dosewalips River, Olympic Peninsula
Thought I'd drop this photo in to compare the rain forest waterfall to the "dryer" look of the Panhandle of Idaho posted earlier
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Album
The Red Camera; A Work in Progress
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th April 2020 1:12pm
Tags
rain
,
landscape
,
forest
,
waterfalls
