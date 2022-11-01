Sign up
61 / 365
Opposites
You may go anywhere you like, just please have the right footwear!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
3
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back.
874
photos
90
followers
91
following
16% complete
View this month »
744
745
746
747
748
749
61
750
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Three 2022
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st November 2022 12:58pm
Tags
opposites
,
owo-5
gloria jones
ace
Great capture, lighting...definitely opposites :)
November 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great contrast of opposites.
November 1st, 2022
Annie D
ace
Well done! Great light.
November 1st, 2022
