54 / 365
Marsh at 3 Crabs Beach with Seagull
Capture 52: Leading Lines
Do the zigzags lead your eye to the gull? Hope so!
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
788
photos
97
followers
101
following
Views
5
Album
Year Three 2022
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th February 2022 3:44pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w8
