20 / 365
Wabi Sabi tea service
I tried to portray some basic elements of Wabi Sabi aesthetics such as asymmetry, roughness, simplicity, impermanence and austerity. 52 Weeks Challenge
1st February 2023
1st Feb 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
2024---> More photography, more artistic endeavors, more postings....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year Four 2023
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
23rd September 2023 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-wk5
moni kozi
Wow! This is so beautiful!
February 1st, 2024
