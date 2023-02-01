Previous
Wabi Sabi tea service by theredcamera
Wabi Sabi tea service

I tried to portray some basic elements of Wabi Sabi aesthetics such as asymmetry, roughness, simplicity, impermanence and austerity. 52 Weeks Challenge
1st February 2023 1st Feb 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
moni kozi
Wow! This is so beautiful!
February 1st, 2024  
