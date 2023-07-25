Sign up
49 / 365
WWCM Day 25 STITCH
No creativity on this one, sorry folks! I did learn what this seemingly cryptic saying means: take care of your issues right away, or they become more entangled in the future.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year Four 2023
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
28th July 2023 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-23
