Previous
Highrise Geometry II by theredcamera
54 / 365

Highrise Geometry II

Rainier Residences in Seattle. For the new Architecture Challenge started my John Walton @lumpiniman
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Me likey a lot
November 19th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
@ggshearron Means a lot to me, Glover, thanks!
November 19th, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@theredcamera (●'◡'●)
November 19th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
What an astounding piece of architecture that is!
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise