Previous
Next
WWCM Day 26 BELL by theredcamera
50 / 365

WWCM Day 26 BELL

This bell is in the salon of our sailboat. One is supposed to alert the marina that you are leaving your slip, rarely done to my knowledge, and this bell is not very practical inside the boat! Used a water solvent pencil for this....
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise