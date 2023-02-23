Previous
I got up to answer the phone by theredcamera
22 / 365

I got up to answer the phone

For the 52Weeks subject: Chair I love the morning light coming through the window on this cozy corner. I also love the color of this turquoise chair, my accent color in my living room.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Susan Wakely ace
Coordinated beautifully by the colourful blanket.
February 24th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Perfect for the challenge, a soft and warm composition
February 24th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Oh, how i love your cozy corner with the teaset and the blanket... i don't really have a spot for reading. I read all around the house. Except on the toilet :)
February 24th, 2023  
