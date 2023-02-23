Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
22 / 365
I got up to answer the phone
For the 52Weeks subject: Chair I love the morning light coming through the window on this cozy corner. I also love the color of this turquoise chair, my accent color in my living room.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1009
photos
94
followers
88
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Latest from all albums
857
858
859
860
22
861
23
862
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Year Four 2023
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
18th February 2023 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wa-2023-w8
Susan Wakely
ace
Coordinated beautifully by the colourful blanket.
February 24th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Perfect for the challenge, a soft and warm composition
February 24th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Oh, how i love your cozy corner with the teaset and the blanket... i don't really have a spot for reading. I read all around the house. Except on the toilet :)
February 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close