42 / 365
WWCM - Day 18 IMMENSE
When we pass these large tankers and cargo ships in our sailboat they are very overwhelming!!
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Tags
wwcm-2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Yes so immense in comparison to a sailboat.
July 18th, 2023
