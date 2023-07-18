Previous
WWCM - Day 18 IMMENSE by theredcamera
WWCM - Day 18 IMMENSE

When we pass these large tankers and cargo ships in our sailboat they are very overwhelming!!
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

Susan Wakely ace
Yes so immense in comparison to a sailboat.
July 18th, 2023  
