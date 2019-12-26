Sign up
Photo 1247
Our view...
We are on a lake with our family this weekend. This is our view from the dock on the lake below our Christmas house.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1247
photos
70
followers
34
following
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
docks
,
clouds
,
afternoon
,
lake
,
south
