Previous
Next
Nice leaves... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2683

Nice leaves...

but no figs! At least there are no figs yet. I pruned our fig bush in late winter and it has yet to show signs of producing figs.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
735% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Early yet. I want to go look for a small bush to put in a pot where I had one before. I think I didn't lift the pot up off the ground enough so it could drain and the plant drowned.
April 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise